Afghan filmmaker Aziz Deldar, pictured in a professional portrait, following reports that he was hospitalised after an attack in Virginia. Police are investigating the incident.

Afghan filmmaker Aziz Deldar was hospitalised after being attacked in Virginia on Saturday, October 24, with a family member saying his condition had improved.

A member of Deldar’s family stated that the filmmaker was receiving treatment at a hospital in Virginia and that his condition was “better.”

According to preliminary information attributed to Virginia police, four people were arrested in connection with the incident. An investigation is underway.

Authorities have not publicly established the identities of the alleged attackers or disclosed a motive for the assault. Further details about the circumstances of the incident were not immediately available.

Investigation Underway

The circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear, including whether Deldar was specifically targeted because of his professional work or whether the incident was connected to a personal dispute.

No confirmed evidence has yet established a link between the attack and his filmmaking, public profile or views.

Aziz Deldar is an Afghan filmmaker, screenwriter, director, editor and actor whose work has explored social issues and the experiences of vulnerable communities in Afghanistan.

According to his professional biography published by the Society of Independent Entertainment, he has more than 15 years of teaching experience at Kabul University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, where he taught filmmaking, screenwriting and visual storytelling. His work has included television dramas, documentaries and film projects focused on social challenges in Afghanistan.

Deldar previously taught at the university before the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. He later resettled in the United States, according to his professional biography.

He is married to Roya Sadat, a prominent Afghan filmmaker known for films and television projects addressing women’s rights and social justice. Sadat co-founded Roya Film House with her sister, Alka Sadat, in 2003. The company has produced films, documentaries and television dramas centred on women’s experiences and social issues in Afghanistan.

Deldar has also been involved in the creative work of Roya Film House. The company says the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 disrupted Afghanistan’s independent film industry and forced many artists to continue their work in exile.