Aziz Deldar Attacked Over Girls’ Education Talk, Wife Says

Afghan filmmakers Aziz Deldar and his wife, Roya Sadat, in an undated photo. Sadat says Deldar was seriously injured in an attack in Virginia on October 24. Photo: Roya Sadat/Facebook

Afghan filmmaker Aziz Deldar was assaulted and seriously injured in Virginia on October 24 during a conversation about girls’ right to education, his wife, filmmaker Roya Sadat, has said.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Sadat said Deldar was attacked in front of her and their children. Her statement confirms the incident, which Khaama Press first reported on October 26 based on preliminary information.

Sadat said the attackers are in custody and that legal proceedings are underway. Preliminary information attributed to Virginia police had indicated that four people were arrested. Authorities have not publicly identified the suspects, announced charges or disclosed a motive.

“This incident was a painful and shocking experience for our family,” Sadat wrote. She said their children, and her mother, who has a heart condition, are still struggling with the shock of the attack.

Sadat said the assault was not merely an act of personal violence. She said it raised serious concerns about efforts outside Afghanistan to justify and normalize the restrictions imposed on Afghan women and girls, and she urged host countries to confront such efforts through legal means.

She did not identify the attackers or describe their views or affiliations. Police have not publicly linked the assault to any motive or to Deldar’s work.

Sadat said her husband had spent years teaching, writing and making films and television series about Afghanistan’s social problems, speaking out for freedom, equality and human dignity. She said girls’ education and women’s rights are central to the family’s beliefs.

She thanked Afghans, friends and colleagues for their messages of support, calling their solidarity the family’s greatest source of strength.

Deldar taught filmmaking, screenwriting and visual storytelling at Kabul University’s Faculty of Fine Arts for more than 15 years, according to his professional biography. He resettled in the United States after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

Sadat is a prominent Afghan director whose films and television dramas focus on women’s rights. She co-founded Roya Film House with her sister, Alka Sadat, in 2003.

The attack comes as girls in Afghanistan remain barred from school beyond the sixth grade, and women from universities, under restrictions in place since August 2021.