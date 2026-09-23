Azerbaijan Says Afghanistan Can Become Regional Trade and Energy Hub

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said Afghanistan has the potential to become a regional hub for trade, transit and energy if regional cooperation expands, emphasizing the country’s strategic location between Central and South Asia.

Rafiyev made the remarks during a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Afghanistan, held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly. According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, he reaffirmed Baku’s support for the OIC Contact Group’s efforts to promote peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

The Azerbaijani official said Afghanistan’s geographic position gives it significant potential to connect regional markets through transport corridors, trade routes and energy infrastructure. He stressed that stronger regional connectivity could benefit both Afghanistan and neighboring countries by improving economic integration and cross-border commerce.

The OIC Contact Group on Afghanistan was established to coordinate member states’ engagement with Afghanistan and discuss political, humanitarian and development issues. The group has increasingly focused on regional economic cooperation as international efforts continue to seek ways to stabilize Afghanistan’s economy.

Rafiyev also highlighted Azerbaijan’s broader commitment to regional connectivity projects linking Central Asia, the South Caucasus and global markets. Baku has promoted transport initiatives through the Middle Corridor and has expanded cooperation with Central Asian countries on logistics, infrastructure and energy.

International organizations have repeatedly said Afghanistan’s long-term economic recovery depends on improving regional connectivity. Projects such as the CASA-1000 electricity transmission line, the TAPI gas pipeline and trans-Afghan railway proposals have been presented as initiatives that could strengthen trade and energy links across the region if security and political conditions allow.

The OIC has continued to engage Afghanistan through humanitarian assistance and diplomatic dialogue since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. While member states have called for greater regional cooperation, they have also urged progress on governance, human rights and inclusive development as part of broader international engagement with Afghanistan.

Rafiyev’s comments come as regional countries continue exploring economic and infrastructure partnerships involving Afghanistan, despite ongoing political uncertainty and limited international recognition of the Taliban administration.