Aisha Wahab wom a full two year term in the US house of Representative, California.

Aisha Wahab, an Afghan American Democrat, has won a full two-year term in the US House of Representatives, securing California’s 14th Congressional District after defeating fellow Democrat Melissa Hernandez.

With the latest figures showing 91,892 votes, or 57.5 percent, Wahab leads Hernandez, who has received 67,836 votes, or 42.5 percent. The margin stands at 24,056 votes, according to election results published by KQED. The Associated Press called the race for Wahab on November 6, with about 66.93 percent of the expected vote counted at that stage.

Wahab’s victory secures her a full term beginning in January 2027. She had already won an August 18 special election against Hernandez to fill the remainder of former Representative Eric Swalwell’s term. Official results from the California Secretary of State showed Wahab receiving 53.1 percent of the vote in that contest, compared with Hernandez’s 46.9 percent.

The 14th District includes Hayward, Livermore, Pleasanton, Castro Valley and Union City, as well as parts of Fremont and Dublin, according to KQED. Hernandez is president of the Bay Area Rapid Transit Board.

Wahab entered Congress in September after winning the special election, becoming the first Afghan American to serve in the US House. She previously served on the Hayward City Council from 2018 to 2022 and in the California State Senate from 2022 until 2026. The US House’s official historical record identifies her as the first Afghan American elected to Congress.

The seat became vacant after Swalwell resigned from Congress in April 2026 following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made by several women. Swalwell denied the sexual assault allegations and said he would fight them.

Wahab’s election to a full term extends her move from local and state politics to national office, where she will represent the East Bay district in the House.