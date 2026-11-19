Photo/Marvel Studios.

Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday is to be released soon, with a PG-13 rating for violence, action and language.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday has received a PG-13 rating for violence, bloody images and language, signalling a potentially darker and more intense instalment in the superhero franchise.

The rating, issued by the Motion Picture Association (MPA), includes the description “violence/action, bloody images, and language.” The reference to bloody images marks a notable development for the Avengers film series, whose previous major instalments, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, were rated for science-fiction violence.

The PG-13 classification is not unusual for the franchise, but the specific wording distinguishes Doomsday from its predecessors. The MPA’s official database lists the film under Marvel Studios with certificate number 56214.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is expected to bring together characters from several corners of the Marvel universe, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, to confront Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this time portraying Victor von Doom rather than his previous character, Tony Stark. Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Mackie are also among the film’s cast.

The story centres on a major threat to the multiverse, with heroes from different universes facing a common enemy. The scale of the conflict and the expanded cast have raised expectations for one of Marvel Studios’ biggest productions.

The film’s rating has also prompted speculation about the extent of violence and possible character deaths. However, the PG-13 classification does not confirm specific plot developments or indicate how many characters will be killed.

Marvel Studios has scheduled Avengers: Doomsday for release in cinemas on December 18, 2026, in the United States. It is scheduled to open in UK cinemas on December 16.

The PG-13 rating means parents are strongly cautioned because some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. It does not place the film in the restricted category, but the additional content descriptor provides audiences with a clearer indication of what to expect.

The film is part of Marvel’s wider multiverse storyline and is expected to play a significant role in the studio’s next phase of superhero productions.