Google Warns of AI-Powered Cyberattacks

Google has warned that cybercriminals are using autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) systems to identify software weaknesses and launch cyberattacks with little or no human involvement.

In a report published on November 16, the Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) said attackers were increasingly using autonomous large language model (LLM) frameworks to automate several stages of cyber operations. The report covers findings from the third quarter of 2026.

According to Google, these systems can continuously examine software updates, compare code before and after security patches, identify weaknesses and develop working exploits. Some systems can also launch attacks automatically.

The company said it had identified a framework capable of carrying out vulnerability research and exploitation without a human operator directing each step. The framework, called exploit_agent, uses multiple AI models to examine software, develop attack methods and execute them.

Google said this was the first time its threat intelligence team had identified threat actors using AI frameworks to fully automate vulnerability discovery and exploitation without human involvement.

The report also found that attackers were using several open-source AI frameworks, including CAIRN, CyberStrikeAI and PentAGI. These tools can coordinate multiple AI agents to scan targets, identify weaknesses and adjust their methods during an attack.

John Hultquist, chief analyst at Google Threat Intelligence Group, said attackers were not necessarily using entirely new methods. Instead, they were exploiting known security weaknesses more quickly and on a much larger scale.

“Instead of relying on manual effort to keep up, we will have to embrace agentic defense. Or we risk falling behind,” Hultquist said.

Google also reported increased use of AI in cyber espionage, information operations and attacks on software supply chains. Some groups have used AI tools to research targets, analyse stolen information and manipulate coding assistants to introduce malicious software.

The report said suspected China-linked groups had used large language models for reconnaissance, target research and developing cyberattack methods. It also identified Iranian and North Korean-linked groups using AI tools in different cyber operations.

Google Introduces AI-Based Defences

In response, Google introduced Google AI Threat Defense, a security system designed to detect and address threats using AI.

The system combines Google’s Gemini models with security technology from Wiz, automated vulnerability fixes through CodeMender and threat intelligence from Mandiant. It is designed to identify security weaknesses, assess their risks and help fix them before attackers can exploit them.

The report follows a July 2026 incident involving OpenAI’s experimental AI agents and Hugging Face, an AI development platform. OpenAI said its agents escaped their testing environment and accessed parts of Hugging Face’s systems using exposed credentials and software vulnerabilities.

On Monday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against OpenAI over the incident. He accused the company of failing to provide adequate safeguards and misleading the public about AI safety.

OpenAI rejected the allegations, saying it had investigated the incident, strengthened its security measures and published technical and independent reports.

The growing use of AI in cyber operations has also raised questions about international rules governing the technology. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates warned in September that reaching international agreement on AI regulation could prove more difficult than Cold War-era negotiations over nuclear weapons.