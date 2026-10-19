Photo/Austrian Airlines Flight Diverts to Bulgaria

An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna made an emergency landing in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday after its crew received a bomb threat near the Romanian border, Bulgarian authorities said.

The Airbus A320, operating as flight OS82, was carrying 51 passengers and six crew members when it diverted to the Bulgarian capital on October 18, according to the Bulgarian Transport Ministry. All passengers and crew disembarked after the aircraft landed.

Bulgaria’s Transport Ministry said the crew received the bomb threat while the aircraft was near the Romanian border and decided to land in Sofia. The country’s air force deployed a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the plane to the airport, the Defence Ministry said, Al Jazeera reported.

Bulgarian authorities established a crisis response team and launched an investigation into the incident. Austrian Airlines also conducted a security search of the aircraft, according to Al Jazeera, which cited the airline and international news agencies.

The airline said passengers would be rebooked onto alternative flights once the inspection was completed. Authorities had not publicly established whether the threat was credible or whether explosives were present at the time of the initial reports.

The incident comes weeks after a separate emergency involving a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. On September 30, the aircraft diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia following a violent confrontation between the pilot and co-pilot.

The flydubai Boeing 737 reportedly experienced a sharp loss of altitude during the incident before other pilots and passengers helped regain control. The co-pilot was subsequently charged with terrorism offences in the United Arab Emirates, Al Jazeera reported.