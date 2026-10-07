Australia’s Coalition Vows Major Migration Cuts Ahead of 2028 Election

Australia’s opposition Liberal-National Coalition has unveiled plans for a major reduction in migration if it wins the 2028 federal election, with Opposition Leader Angus Taylor pledging to cut net overseas migration to 100,000 a year during the first two years of a Coalition government.

Under the proposed policy, net overseas migration would then rise to 130,000 in the third year and 160,000 in the fourth year. The Coalition also plans to reduce temporary visas by 650,000 over four years, describing the measures as the biggest cut to immigration in Australian history.

Australia recorded net overseas migration of 292,100 in the year to March 2026, according to official figures cited by ABC. The Coalition says lower migration would ease pressure on housing, infrastructure, schools and other public services, while its policy would give greater priority to skilled workers, particularly in construction and regional areas.

Taylor said Australia needed “breathing space” after several years of high migration and described the country as a “home, not a hotel.” The Coalition would abolish the Temporary Graduate Visa program, with limited exceptions, cap international student commencements at 240,000 and restrict most student dependants from accompanying them.

The plan would also halve Australia’s humanitarian intake from 20,000 to 10,000 places a year. The largest reduction in temporary visas would come from changes to bridging visas, which the Coalition proposes cutting from about 414,000 to 20,000. Most people seeking extensions or subsequent temporary visas would generally have to leave Australia and apply from overseas.

At the same time, the Coalition says it would increase the number of temporary skilled workers and introduce additional skilled visas for major projects. Taylor has argued that shifting the migration mix toward higher-skilled workers would help offset the economic and budgetary effects of the overall reduction. The Coalition has not yet released full economic modelling or costings, saying these will be provided closer to the 2028 election.

The proposal has drawn criticism from business and education groups, which warn that sharply reducing temporary migration could worsen existing skills shortages and weaken economic growth. The Business Council of Australia and other industry representatives have questioned how the Coalition could cut 650,000 temporary visas without creating additional pressure on employers, while universities have warned that restrictions on international students and post-study work rights could make Australia less competitive for skilled graduates.

The Coalition’s announcement comes as migration and housing have become major political issues in Australia. The opposition plan is more restrictive than the Labor government’s current target of reducing net overseas migration to 225,000 by 2027–28 and comes amid growing support for the right-wing One Nation party, which has separately proposed even deeper migration cuts.