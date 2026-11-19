ormer Australian music teacher Naomi Tekea Craig was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison for sexually abusing a schoolboy.

An Australian music teacher has been sentenced to eight years and six months in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old student and later giving birth to his child, following an investigation that uncovered the abuse through home surveillance footage.

Naomi Tekea Craig, 34, was sentenced at the District Court of Western Australia in Perth on Tuesday, November 17, after pleading guilty to 12 child sexual offences. She will become eligible for parole after serving six years and six months, according to ABC News.

The court heard that the abuse took place over approximately 16 months, between 2024 and December 2025, when the boy was aged 12 and 13. Craig was working as a music teacher at a school in Mandurah, south of Perth, when she first met him through a school music programme.

According to ABC News, Craig initially developed a friendship with the boy’s mother and gradually gained the family’s trust. Even after the student moved to another school, she maintained contact, regularly driving him to school and gaining access to the family home.

She also monitored his social media activity, questioned his communications with other girls and pressured him to respond to her messages. The court heard that she used gifts and a music subscription to maintain control over the boy’s attention.

The abuse came to light after the boy’s mother and her partner discovered security-camera footage showing Craig sexually assaulting him inside their home. They reported the matter to police in December 2025, leading to her arrest.

Craig gave birth to a baby girl on January 8, 2026. DNA testing confirmed that the boy was the child’s biological father. He was 13 at the time.

During sentencing, Judge John Prior described Craig’s conduct as a gross breach of trust, noting that the boy was legally incapable of consenting to the sexual acts. Prosecutor Mark Nicol told the court that the offences were likely to have lifelong consequences for the victim and his family.

The court also heard that Craig had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder after the offending period, although the judge emphasised the seriousness of her actions and the vulnerability of the child.

The case has attracted widespread attention in Australia because of the teacher’s position of authority, the prolonged nature of the abuse and the circumstances in which it was discovered.

Australian broadcaster 7NEWS reported that Craig was also placed on the sex offenders’ register and made subject to a lifetime order preventing contact with the victim.