Many children in Australia are still using social media despite the country’s world-first ban for users under 16, according to early research that raises new questions for governments and parents about how to keep young people safe online.

According to a report by 3A1Z Stories, a family storytelling and publishing platform, two separate studies show the restrictions have reduced the number of children holding accounts but have not kept most of them off social media.

Australia’s rules took effect on December 10, 2025. They require platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook and X to take reasonable steps to stop users under 16 from holding accounts. The law places the responsibility on companies, not on children or parents.

A study published in The BMJ found that more than 85% of surveyed adolescents under 16 were still using restricted platforms three months after the law took effect, mostly through their own accounts. Researchers at the University of Newcastle, who followed 408 young people aged 12 to 17, found insufficient evidence that the law had any substantial early effect.

An evaluation by Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, released in late July, found that the share of children under 16 with a social media account fell from 52.4% to 42.1% in the first three months. However, the share who reported using social media at all, with or without an account, fell only from 85.9% to 81.5%. About half of the children who kept their accounts said the platform had never asked them to verify their age.

The evaluation also found that parents became less aware of their children’s social media use after the rules took effect, while daily use of messaging apps among children rose.

The findings come as researchers question whether stricter enforcement is the answer. In an opinion piece published October 16 by MIT Technology Review, Michal Luria and Aliya Bhatia of the Center for Democracy & Technology and danah boyd of Cornell University argued that closing every loophole could backfire.

They warned that tougher age checks could force more people to hand over sensitive identity documents and push young users toward less-moderated parts of the internet. Instead, they said, policymakers should focus on addictive platform design and data collection, and give families better tools to control what children see.

3A1Z Stories said the findings carry a message for families, encouraging parents to talk openly with children about the apps they use, including messaging and gaming platforms that may fall outside any ban.

Other governments are moving in a similar direction. The United Kingdom has announced plans for under-16 restrictions, while France’s ban for children under 15 was blocked by the country’s top court, according to MIT Technology Review.

The eSafety Commissioner’s evaluation will follow more than 4,000 children and families over two years, and researchers say it may take much longer to understand the law’s full effects.