Australia’s parliament has passed legislation requiring major digital platforms to give users greater control over recommendation algorithms and take stronger action to protect children from harmful online content.

The Digital Duty of Care Act was approved on Wednesday after the governing Labor Party reached a last-minute agreement with the Greens, according to reports by Agence France-Presse and other media. The legislation sets new safety obligations for online services, including social media platforms, apps, games and artificial intelligence chatbots.

Under the law’s “My Feed, My Way” initiative, Australians aged over 16 will be able to choose whether their social media feeds display algorithmically recommended material or posts from accounts they have chosen to follow. The measure is intended to give users greater control over the content they see rather than relying solely on platforms’ recommendation systems.

The legislation also requires online services to take reasonable steps to protect users from seriously harmful material and conduct. For people under 18, this includes content that promotes eating disorders, glorifies crime or dangerous stunts, encourages hostile attitudes towards women, or could cause serious mental distress.

Companies that breach their obligations could face penalties of up to five per cent of their global annual turnover or 109.2 million Australian dollars, whichever is greater. The legislation will come into effect 12 months after its passage. It also gives individuals and groups a new right to take legal action against online service providers over breaches that cause them loss or damage.

Communications Minister Anika Wells said the law made clear that technology companies were responsible for protecting Australians on their platforms and would be held accountable if they failed to do so.

Wells said the legislation was intended to give Australians greater control and choice over the material they and their families encounter online.

The legislation has faced criticism from opposition politicians and US officials. Opposition leader Angus Taylor has argued that the law gives the government excessive powers and could undermine freedom of expression.

US Ambassador to Australia David Brat also warned that broadly defined online harms, combined with the possibility of substantial fines, could encourage platforms to remove or restrict lawful content. He said Washington was concerned that the regulations could impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies compared with their competitors.

The new law builds on Australia’s decision last year to restrict social media access for children under 16, a policy that has drawn attention from governments considering similar age-based measures. The Digital Duty of Care expands the country’s approach by placing broader obligations on digital services to identify and reduce risks on their platforms.

The legislation is likely to be closely watched internationally as governments consider how to regulate powerful technology companies while balancing online safety, user choice, privacy and freedom of expression.