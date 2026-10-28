A knife-wielding attacker was killed after assaulting a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade, prompting authorities to raise the country’s terrorism alert to its highest level.

The attack occurred shortly after midnight on Wednesday, October 28, when the assailant approached the embassy and attacked the officer with two knives, Serbian authorities said.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the assault. The officer, a member of Serbia’s Gendarmerie, shot and killed the assailant in self-defence, according to officials. The guard sustained minor injuries to his face and was reported to be in stable condition.

Israeli officials said no embassy staff members were injured. The embassy was closed at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.

Serbia raises security alert

Dacic said the incident was being investigated as a terrorist attack and announced that Serbia’s terrorism threat level had been raised to its highest setting, known as the red level.

Security was tightened at key locations across the country, including critical infrastructure and public areas where large numbers of people gather. Police presence was also increased as investigators examined the circumstances of the assault.

According to Dacic, Serbian security agencies had previously monitored the suspect, who was believed to be a minor from the western Serbian city of Šabac. The minister said the suspect had displayed symbols associated with the Islamic State group on social media.

The claims about the suspect’s affiliations have not been independently established, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press reported that Serbian authorities were treating the incident as terrorism, while Reuters also reported the officer’s injuries and the decision to raise the national security alert.

The latest assault recalls an attack in June 2024, when a man armed with a crossbow wounded a Serbian police officer guarding the same Israeli diplomatic mission in Belgrade. The officer killed the attacker, and Serbian authorities also classified that incident as a terrorist attack.

The latest incident comes amid heightened political activity in Serbia following a parliamentary election. The outgoing administration remains in a caretaker role while a new government is formed.