Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan were reportedly interrupted by Atif Aslam’s Tajdar-e-Haram at the Attari-Wagah border. (Photos: YouTube/Instagram)

Atif Aslam’s rendition of the devotional qawwali Tajdar-e-Haram has resurfaced online after a reported incident at the Attari-Wagah border involving Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan.

The actors visited the border on October 21 to promote their upcoming film Udta Teer. Reports said music playing from the Pakistani side, including Atif Aslam’s rendition of Tajdar-e-Haram, made it difficult to hear their promotional message. Videos of the moment subsequently circulated widely on social media.

Released in August 2015 as part of Coke Studio Pakistan’s eighth season, Atif Aslam’s performance pays tribute to the celebrated composition associated with the Sabri Brothers. The rendition has become one of Coke Studio Pakistan’s most recognisable performances.

Beyond its renewed popularity, the qawwali carries a devotional message centred on faith, compassion, spiritual longing and hope in times of hardship.

What Does ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ Mean?

The title Tajdar-e-Haram translates approximately as “King of the Holy Sanctuary.” The refrain, Nigaah-e-Karam, is an appeal for a compassionate or benevolent glance. In the song’s devotional context, the words address the Prophet Muhammad and express a plea for mercy and spiritual support.

The lyrics describe a person seeking peace, protection and relief from suffering. Images of a boat facing storms and a traveller searching for safety convey the uncertainty of life and the desire for refuge.

Another central theme is compassion for the vulnerable. The speaker appeals on behalf of those who are helpless, grieving or without support, expressing faith that those who seek refuge should not be turned away empty-handed.

The qawwali also expresses a deep longing for Medina, a city of profound significance in Islamic tradition because of its association with the Prophet Muhammad. The journey represents not only a physical destination but also a desire for spiritual closeness and fulfilment.

The song combines Urdu poetry with Persian expressions and Arabic invocations, bringing together imagery of hardship, devotion and hope. Its repeated refrain reinforces the central appeal for compassion.

The renewed attention following the border incident has brought the 2015 performance back into online conversations. Its enduring appeal lies not only in Atif Aslam’s rendition but also in lyrics that give voice to vulnerability, faith and the search for comfort.