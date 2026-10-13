At Least 30 Fatemiyoun Fighters Killed or Wounded in Attacks in Southeastern Iran, Rights Group Says

Image/Representative.

At least 30 members of the Fatemiyoun militia were killed or wounded in two separate armed attacks in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province on Tuesday, according to the Haalvsh human rights group.

Haalvsh reported that more than 20 Fatemiyoun members were killed or wounded in an ambush in the Chah Ahmad area of Taftan County. The group said the fighters had been sent into the mountainous area, where armed men opened fire on them. IranWire also reported Haalvsh’s account of the Taftan clashes, which lasted for more than seven hours, according to the rights group.

In a separate incident, Haalvsh said a Toyota Hilux pickup truck and a motorcycle carrying Fatemiyoun members came under gunfire in the Ramin area of Chabahar County on Tuesday afternoon. The attack reportedly left 10 people dead or wounded.

Haalvsh also reported that the fighters had been based at a facility in Ahmad village and were attacked after leaving the compound. The identities of the gunmen and their possible affiliation were not immediately clear.

The reported attacks come amid a series of armed confrontations in Sistan and Baluchestan in recent weeks. Iranian media has reported previous attacks on Fatemiyoun members in the province, including an October 2 incident near Zahedan in which at least five members were reported killed, according to Haalvsh.

Iranian authorities had not publicly commented on the two reported attacks involving Fatemiyoun members at the time of publication. The Fatemiyoun Division is a militia composed largely of Afghan fighters and operating under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.