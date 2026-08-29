At Least 20 Afghans Executed in Iran Since 2026, Rights Groups Say

At least 20 Afghan nationals have been executed in Iranian prisons since the beginning of 2026, according to a review of reports published by Iranian human rights organizations, with concerns growing over due process and access to legal representation.

According to the reports, at least one Afghan national has been executed each month so far this year, while at least three others have been sentenced to death. The cases involve allegations including drug-related offenses, murder, espionage for Israel and participation in anti-government protests.

Iranian human rights organizations have raised concerns over the lack of transparent oversight in death-penalty cases, limited access to lawyers and fair trials, and families being kept unaware of the fate or legal status of their relatives.

Most of the documented executions were carried out at Adelabad Prison in Shiraz, Taybad Prison, Yazd Prison and Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan, according to the reports.

Drug-related offenses account for a significant number of the cases, while other defendants have faced charges including murder, alleged espionage for Israel and participation in anti-government protests.

In the latest cases cited in the reports, Gol Mohammad Mohammadi and Qaim Hosseini, two cousins, were tried and sentenced to death in the so-called Alikhani Square case in Isfahan, which has been linked to protests in Iran in January 2026.

Separately, three Afghan nationals; Afshar Shah-Ahmadi, Iman Shafaei and Sadruddin Ahmadzadeh, were sentenced to death in July. According to Human Rights Iran and Hengaw, the three were convicted of allegedly participating in the burning of a police station.

Human rights groups say the concerns extend beyond the executions themselves, particularly to how the cases are investigated and prosecuted. They have questioned whether defendants have adequate access to lawyers, whether families are properly informed about judicial proceedings and whether those facing execution are able to mount an effective defense.

Rights organizations also say a significant number of executions in Iran are carried out without official public announcements, making it difficult to establish the full scale of executions involving Afghan nationals.

According to Hengaw, at least 85 Afghan nationals were executed in Iran in 2025. The continued executions have also drawn criticism over the lack of visible public action by the Taliban authorities on behalf of Afghan citizens facing the death penalty in Iran.