At Least 19 Killed in Stampede at Religious Festival in India

At least 19 people were killed and 25 others were receiving medical treatment after a crowd crush at a Durga Puja festival venue in Kolkata, eastern India, officials said Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday evening in north Kolkata as heavy rain prompted crowds near a festival pavilion to move suddenly, causing people to fall and triggering a stampede.

The incident took place at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, a temporary structure set up for the annual Hindu festival celebrating the goddess Durga. Police said the crowd surge occurred near the venue’s exit area in the Girish Park neighbourhood. Emergency responders took the injured to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, while authorities closed the venue to visitors.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the hospital and announced that a Special Investigation Team would investigate the incident, according to the Associated Press. Police detained some festival organisers, private security personnel and staff as investigators examined possible failures in crowd management and safety arrangements. Several other major festival venues in Kolkata were also advised to temporarily suspend public entry.

Eyewitnesses raised concerns about crowd-control arrangements and the narrow passages at the venue. Durga Puja draws large crowds across West Bengal, where temporary pavilions known as pandals are erected for worship and public visits.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those killed. His office announced compensation of 200,000 rupees for each bereaved family and 50,000 rupees for each injured person from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The incident has renewed concerns about crowd safety at major religious gatherings in India, where overcrowding has contributed to fatal crushes in the past.