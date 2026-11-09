The blaze started at approximately 5 p.m. on November 8, was extinguished around 7 p.m. and rescue operations ended at approximately 8:30 p.m.

At least 14 people have been killed and dozens of others taken to hospital after a fire engulfed a high-rise building in the northern Chinese city of Taiyuan, prompting an emergency response involving firefighters and rescue teams, local authorities said.

The South China Morning Post reported on Monday, November 9, citing the local Yingze district government and Chinese state media, that the fire broke out at around 5 p.m. on Sunday in downtown Taiyuan, the capital of Shanxi province. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by approximately 7 p.m., while rescue operations were completed around 8:30 p.m., according to the authorities.

The initial reports indicated that 38 people had been taken to hospital following the incident on Sunday evening, including five people who had already died. However, the death toll increased to 14 by Monday morning, according to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency. The authorities said medical teams were continuing to provide treatment to those injured, although the full extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The fire occurred in a mixed-use residential and commercial building in central Taiyuan. According to information from Chinese real-estate platform Lianjia cited by the SCMP, the complex contained residential apartments as well as commercial facilities. Reports by local media also indicated that the building housed hotels, restaurants and education and training centres for children, raising concerns about the number and types of people who may have been inside when the fire broke out.

A hotel employee inside the building told Chinese news outlet Jimu News that he believed the fire had started on the fifth floor. He also said some people were injured on the eighth floor and that he had helped firefighters search for survivors while parts of the building were still burning. However, the employee’s account has not been independently confirmed, and authorities have not announced the official point of origin.

The Yingze district government said that emergency medical assistance and follow-up operations were continuing, while an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the fire. Officials have not yet released further details about the circumstances that led to the blaze or the extent of the damage to the building.

The incident has renewed attention on fire safety in densely populated residential and commercial buildings, where apartments, businesses and public facilities operate within the same complex.