Asif Durrani Calls Expulsion of Afghan Medical Students ‘Shocking,’ Urges Pakistan to Reverse Decision

Former Pakistan special envoy for Afghanistan Asif Durrani has urged Islamabad to reverse its decision to expel Afghan medical students, calling the move “shocking” and warning that forcing young women to return to Afghanistan could destroy their educational futures under current restrictions.

In a post on X on Tuesday, September 8, Durrani said the expulsion of Afghan medical students; particularly female students who had overcome significant obstacles to pursue higher education in Pakistan is not only a policy issue but also a humanitarian and moral one.

Durrani said education is “not a privilege” for these young women but a fundamental opportunity that could determine their future. He warned that many female medical students face severe restrictions on higher education if they are forced to return to Afghanistan, where women remain barred from universities and many professional training programs.

The former envoy called on the Pakistani government to immediately reconsider the decision and allow Afghan students already enrolled in medical colleges to complete their studies. He said protecting access to education is consistent with Pakistan’s humanitarian responsibilities toward Afghan refugees and students.

The appeal comes as Pakistan has intensified measures affecting Afghan nationals, including deportations and visa-related restrictions, prompting concern among rights groups and education advocates over the impact on students studying in the country.

Human rights organizations and UN agencies have repeatedly warned that Afghan women and girls face one of the world’s most severe education crises. Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, girls have been barred from secondary schools and women have been prohibited from attending universities, leaving thousands to seek education abroad.

The possible expulsion of Afghan medical students has drawn growing criticism from activists and former officials, who argue it could deprive Afghanistan of a future generation of female healthcare professionals at a time when the country’s health system is already under severe strain.