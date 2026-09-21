Ariana Cargo Charter Flight Arrives in Kabul

Ariana Afghan Airlines has added a Boeing 737-300 freighter to its fleet as part of efforts to expand international cargo operations and support Afghanistan’s air freight and export sector, the state-owned airline announced on Monday.

The airline said the cargo aircraft arrived at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul and has been dedicated exclusively to transporting commercial goods on international routes. The Boeing 737-300 freighter has a carrying capacity of about 17 metric tons of cargo per flight.

Ariana said it signed a one-year lease agreement with Air Charter Express, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, to operate the aircraft and strengthen its cargo services.

Bakht Rahman Sharafat, Ariana’s president, said the airline is working to expand Afghanistan’s air cargo network, increase exports and improve trade links with regional and international markets.

“This aircraft will help Afghan traders transport their products to foreign markets more quickly and at a more affordable cost,” Sharafat said, according to the airline’s statement.

The addition of the freighter comes as Afghanistan seeks to improve commercial connectivity through air transport, particularly for time-sensitive exports such as fresh fruit, dried fruit, saffron, carpets and other agricultural and industrial products that rely on rapid delivery to overseas markets.

Expanding Afghanistan’s Cargo Capacity

Ariana, Afghanistan’s national carrier, has increasingly focused on cargo transportation alongside passenger services as the country faces limited overland trade routes and logistical challenges.

The airline said the new aircraft is expected to increase cargo capacity on regional and international routes and provide Afghan businesses with more reliable freight services.

Afghanistan’s exporters have long relied on air cargo corridors to reach markets in the Gulf, Central Asia, South Asia and Europe, particularly for high-value agricultural products that require fast transportation.

The announcement also reflects broader efforts by Ariana to modernize and diversify its fleet through leasing arrangements as the airline seeks to expand commercial operations despite ongoing operational and financial challenges.