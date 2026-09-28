Araghchi Warns Iran Is ‘Fully Prepared’ for Doomsday War as Trump Escalates Threats

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is prepared for both negotiations and military confrontation with the United States as he arrived in New York for the United Nations General Assembly alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a post on X early Monday, Araghchi said the Iranian delegation had traveled to New York “to build peace,” but warned that Iran would stand against any “aggression,” even if it led to what he described as an “apocalyptic war.” His remarks come as diplomatic efforts continue alongside renewed military tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Araghchi’s visit marks his first trip to the United States since the latest phase of the U.S.-Iran conflict began earlier this year. The U.S. government granted visas to Iran’s delegation under its obligations as host of the UN General Assembly, although officials imposed travel restrictions on the delegation and no meeting between President Donald Trump and Pezeshkian is currently scheduled.

The Iranian foreign minister’s comments follow the White House’s rejection of Tehran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days in exchange for steps that Iran says would reduce U.S. military and economic pressure. Araghchi has said the proposal was delivered through intermediaries and argued that the next move rests with Washington.

President Donald Trump has publicly dismissed the proposal and maintained a hard-line position toward Tehran, calling for increased pressure while leaving open the possibility of future diplomacy if Iran changes course. U.S. officials have continued to accuse Iran of threatening regional security and disrupting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite both sides publicly speaking about diplomacy, U.S.-Iran relations remain strained after months of military exchanges and sanctions. The conflict has disrupted shipping routes in the Gulf, increased pressure on global energy markets, and raised concerns among regional governments about a broader Middle East escalation.

The UN General Assembly has become one of the few remaining diplomatic venues where Iranian and American officials are present simultaneously. However, no breakthrough has been announced, and both governments continue to insist that the other side must take the first step toward renewed negotiations.