Araghchi, Guterres Discuss Peace Efforts Ahead of UN Assembly

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres shortly after arriving in New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, discussing international peace and security as tensions between Iran and the United States continue to rise.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Araghchi, who is leading a diplomatic delegation to the annual UN gathering, spoke with Guterres about the General Assembly agenda and the UN chief’s efforts to advance peace, security, and diplomacy.

According to Iranian state media, the conversation focused on regional developments, ongoing diplomatic initiatives, and the role of the United Nations in preventing further escalation in the Middle East. Tehran said Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to engaging through diplomatic channels while emphasizing the need for regional stability.

The call comes as the United Nations prepares for a high-level General Assembly session dominated by conflicts in the Middle East, including renewed military tensions between Iran and the United States, the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and broader regional security concerns.

Recent weeks have seen a sharp escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions, with both sides exchanging military threats following U.S. strikes on Iranian military targets and retaliatory Iranian missile and drone attacks against U.S. positions and regional allies. The renewed confrontation has increased concerns about the risk of a wider regional conflict and disruptions to global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

The United Nations has repeatedly urged both Washington and Tehran to exercise maximum restraint. Guterres has warned that continued military escalation could have “catastrophic consequences” for regional and international security, calling on all parties to prioritize dialogue over armed confrontation.

Diplomatic contacts between senior UN officials and Iranian representatives have intensified ahead of the General Assembly as the organization seeks to reduce regional tensions and encourage negotiations among key stakeholders.

Araghchi is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with foreign ministers and senior diplomats during the UN General Assembly, where Iran is expected to raise issues including regional security, sanctions, and the ongoing conflict with the United States.