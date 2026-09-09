Araghchi Claims U.S. Joined Iran War on Israel’s Behalf After Sanctions Failed

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the United States of escalating from economic pressure to military confrontation after decades of sanctions failed to achieve Washington’s objectives, as the Trump administration unveiled sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation sector amid rapidly rising tensions in the Gulf.

In a post on X late on Tuesday, September 8, Araghchi said the United States had imposed sanctions on Iran for 47 years without achieving its goals and claimed Washington had entered a military conflict with Iran on behalf of Israel after those efforts failed.

The Iranian foreign minister dismissed the latest U.S. sanctions as ineffective, saying Washington’s “innovative solution” after failing through sanctions and war was simply to impose more sanctions. He also claimed the confrontation with Iran had damaged America’s global standing, although he provided no evidence to support the assertion.

Araghchi’s remarks came hours after the U.S. Treasury Department announced one of its broadest sanctions packages against Iran’s aviation industry, targeting 27 Iranian airlines along with dozens of companies, intermediaries and procurement networks accused of supporting Iran’s civil aviation sector and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The measures are part of Washington’s “Operation Economic Outcast” campaign to further isolate Iran’s economy.

U.S. officials said the sanctions aim to disrupt Iran’s ability to acquire aircraft, aviation technology and logistics services through foreign companies operating in countries including the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Malaysia and Kazakhstan. The Treasury Department also suspended several aviation-related authorizations and warned foreign businesses that continuing to work with sanctioned Iranian airlines could expose them to U.S. financial penalties.

The latest economic measures come as military tensions between Washington and Tehran have intensified across the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes. The renewed confrontation has raised concerns about regional security and the stability of global energy supplies.

Earlier this week, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers after repelling two ballistic missile attacks launched by the IRGC against a U.S. Navy warship in regional waters. CENTCOM said the warship intercepted both attacks, remained operational and no U.S. personnel were injured.

Iran, meanwhile, has claimed its naval forces captured an advanced U.S. unmanned underwater vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as one of the U.S. military’s most sophisticated autonomous underwater systems. Iranian officials said images of the vessel would be released, but the United States has not confirmed the claim and independent verification has not been available.