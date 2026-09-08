Apple iOS 27: Release Date, Supported iPhones and Top New Features Explained

Apple is preparing to roll out iOS 27 in September, introducing its biggest artificial intelligence upgrade for iPhones to date, with a redesigned Siri, expanded Apple Intelligence features and new productivity tools across the operating system. The update will be released alongside Apple’s annual iPhone launch event after months of developer and public beta testing.

Apple unveiled iOS 27 during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, positioning the software as the company’s most AI-focused iPhone update while emphasizing privacy through on-device processing and its Private Cloud Compute infrastructure for more advanced requests.

The company says iOS 27 will be available for a broad range of iPhones, but several Apple Intelligence features will be limited to newer devices with more powerful processors.

iOS 27 expected to arrive after Apple’s September iPhone event

Apple has confirmed that iOS 27 will be released this fall, although it has not announced an official public release date.

Technology publications tracking Apple’s beta program report that the latest beta versions focus primarily on performance improvements, stability and bug fixes, indicating that the operating system is nearing its final release.

Based on Apple’s previous software release schedule, iOS 27 is widely expected to become available in mid-September, shortly after Apple unveils the iPhone 17 lineup.

Which iPhones will support iOS 27?

Apple has extended compatibility to devices dating back to the iPhone 11 generation. iPhones compatible with iOS 27 include:

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone SE (2nd generation) and newer.

iPhone 12 series.

iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 17 series, including iPhone Air and iPhone 17e.

While these devices can install iOS 27, Apple says the complete Apple Intelligence experience will only be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 lineup, iPhone 17 models and newer compatible devices.

Apple Intelligence expands across the iPhone

Apple Intelligence is the centerpiece of iOS 27, bringing AI capabilities deeper into Apple’s core apps and system services.

New features include AI-assisted writing and editing tools, smarter notification and message summaries, context-aware image generation and editing, enhanced organization in Mail, Notes and Photos, and more intelligent search across apps and device content.

Apple says many AI-powered tasks will run directly on compatible iPhones to improve privacy, while more complex requests will be processed through Private Cloud Compute, a secure cloud system designed to keep user data private.

Siri receives its biggest redesign in years

Apple has significantly upgraded Siri, making the voice assistant more conversational and capable of handling complex, multi-step requests across different apps.

The new Siri can understand follow-up questions without requiring users to repeat context, access calendars, reminders, messages and personal information more naturally, and complete actions across multiple Apple apps in a single request.

Apple says some advanced Siri capabilities will be introduced gradually through future software updates rather than arriving with the initial iOS 27 release.

New productivity and continuity features

Beyond AI, iOS 27 introduces updates across several Apple services.

One of the most anticipated additions is iPhone Handoff, which allows users to use the same phone number across two iPhones. One device functions as the primary phone while another operates as a companion device, although carrier support will be required.

Apple Wallet also receives smarter ticket management, travel information and payment organization powered by Apple Intelligence.

The Photos, Messages and Phone apps gain AI-powered photo organization, message summarization, enhanced spam detection, improved call screening and stronger continuity between Apple devices.

Apple has warned that Apple Intelligence features will not be available in every market at launch.

Availability will depend on device compatibility, supported languages and local regulations. The company says additional languages and regions will be added through future software updates.

With iOS 27, Apple is expanding AI across nearly every part of the iPhone experience while maintaining support for a wide range of devices.

Older supported iPhones will receive the core operating system update, while newer Pro and flagship models will gain access to Apple’s full suite of AI-powered tools as they become available through iOS 27 and subsequent updates.