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Apple Expected to Launch iPhone 18 Pro and Foldable iPhone at September 9 Event

By Fidel Rahmati
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Immigration News

Fidel Rahmati
Fidel Rahmatihttps://www.khaama.com
Fidai Rahmati is the editor and content writer for Khaama Press. You may follow him at Twitter @FidelRahmati

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone at a product launch event on September 9, with pre-orders, software rollout and retail availability scheduled to follow later in September, according to multiple industry reports.

The company’s annual September keynote will take place at its Cupertino headquarters and is expected to introduce the next generation of iPhones alongside new Apple Watch models and updated AirPods. The event is widely seen as Apple’s biggest hardware launch of the year.

According to the expected rollout schedule reported by Forbes and cited by NDTV, pre-orders for the iPhone 18 lineup are likely to begin on September 12, while the devices are expected to go on sale on September 18. Apple has not officially confirmed either date.

Apple is also expected to release iOS 27 on September 14, making the operating system available for compatible older iPhone models while shipping it pre-installed on the iPhone 18 series.

One of the most anticipated announcements is Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which is expected to feature a larger tablet-style display when unfolded. If launched alongside the iPhone 18 lineup, it would mark Apple’s first entry into the foldable smartphone market.

Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra highlighted the growing partnership between India and U.S. technology companies during a Nasdaq opening-bell ceremony in New York, where he described India’s expanding digital ecosystem and technology sector as an important pillar of cooperation with American businesses.

Apple has not released official pricing or detailed specifications for the iPhone 18 lineup. Those details are expected to be announced during the September 9 keynote, with availability beginning in global markets according to local time zones.

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