Apple Debuts First Foldable iPhone Under Ternus: 5 Things You Need to Know

Photo/Jeff Chiu/AP.

Apple unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, on Wednesday, introducing its biggest iPhone redesign in years as newly appointed Chief Executive Officer John Ternus made his first major product presentation since succeeding Tim Cook.

The launch event, titled “Surprise and Shine,” introduced the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 lineup, new AirPods, and the Apple Watch Series 12, while outlining Apple’s next phase of artificial intelligence and health technology.

The iPhone Duo is Apple’s first foldable device, featuring a book-style design with a flexible display that expands into Apple’s largest smartphone screen to date. The device starts at $1,999 for the 256GB model, while the top-end 2TB version is priced at $3,199. Apple said the phone will become available on October 23.

Ternus said the Duo was designed to offer a more natural foldable experience than competing devices, allowing users to run multiple apps side by side and move content between screens in a desktop-style interface.

Apple also increased prices across its iPhone lineup. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, while the Pro Max starts at $1,299. Older iPhone 17 models also received a $100 price increase, marking a departure from Apple’s usual practice of lowering prices after introducing a new generation.

The company attributed the broader pricing strategy to rising hardware costs and growing demand for advanced memory chips used in artificial intelligence features, a trend that has affected electronics manufacturers worldwide.

Ternus used the event to defend Apple’s AI strategy, emphasizing privacy as the company’s competitive advantage. He said Apple Intelligence is designed to process user data on devices whenever possible and only uses Apple’s secure private cloud system when additional computing power is required.

Apple said the updated AI system will better integrate calendars, messages, contacts, photos and other personal information while maintaining end-to-end privacy protections. The company is seeking to narrow the gap with competitors that have moved more aggressively into generative AI.

Health features also received major updates. The Apple Watch Series 12 includes a redesigned heart-rate sensing system, improved heart-rate variability monitoring, a new Readiness Score that measures daily recovery based on sleep and activity, and expanded AI-powered Siri health assistance.

The new AirPods 5 introduce live language translation, improved voice isolation for calls in noisy environments, and support for sharing audio across multiple pairs of AirPods simultaneously.

The event marked Ternus’s first public appearance as Apple’s CEO after taking over from Tim Cook, who led the company for nearly 15 years. Ternus, a longtime hardware executive who helped oversee the development of products including the iPad, AirPods and Apple silicon, signaled that product design, AI integration and privacy will remain central priorities for Apple’s next chapter.

The launch comes as Apple faces increasing competition in foldable smartphones and artificial intelligence from rivals including Samsung, Google and Chinese smartphone makers, while investors closely watch whether its AI strategy can accelerate growth in the premium smartphone market.