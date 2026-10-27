Anthropic has filed for a proposed Nasdaq IPO, reporting $16.3 billion in first-half revenue and an $80.7 billion net loss.

Anthropic, the US artificial intelligence company behind the Claude chatbot, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), reporting $16.3 billion in revenue and an $80.7 billion net loss for the first half of 2026 as its proposed stock market debut puts the AI industry’s rapid growth, financial risks and safety concerns under scrutiny.

The company submitted its registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, October 26, seeking to list its Class A shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT. Anthropic has not yet set the offering price, the number of shares to be sold or the final date for the listing.

According to Anthropic’s SEC filing, revenue reached approximately $16.3 billion in the six months ended June 30, compared with $1.16 billion in the same period in 2025.

The figures represent more than a 13-fold increase in revenue in a year. Reuters, in its October 26 report, described the filing as a significant test of investor appetite for leading AI companies amid soaring infrastructure costs and questions about the sustainability of industry valuations.

Despite the headline figure, Anthropic’s $80.7 billion net loss does not mean the company spent that amount operating its business.

According to the SEC filing, approximately $72.4 billion of the loss was linked to changes in the estimated fair value of convertible notes and other financing instruments. These accounting adjustments reflect changes in the value of financial obligations that can convert into company shares.

Anthropic’s operating loss was considerably smaller, at $693 million in the first half of 2026, compared with $2.14 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

TechCrunch’s October26 analysis also highlighted the contrast between the company’s expanding revenue and its accounting loss, noting that the latter was largely driven by non-cash adjustments tied to convertible debt.

The distinction matters to investors because net losses include financing and accounting items beyond the direct costs of running a business. Operating results provide a different measure of the company’s underlying performance, although they do not by themselves establish whether its business model will be profitable over the long term.

Computing costs and Big Tech partnerships

Anthropic’s filing also illustrates the enormous resources required to develop and operate advanced AI systems. The company relies on computing infrastructure supplied by major technology firms, including Amazon and Google, both of which have invested in Anthropic.

Reuters reported on October 26 that Anthropic has made extensive commitments to future computing capacity, highlighting the scale of infrastructure spending needed to support the growing use of its models.

These commitments are central to the company’s expansion strategy but also expose it to risks, including rising computing costs, dependence on infrastructure providers and uncertainty over whether future revenue will justify the spending.

The planned IPO comes amid intense competition among AI developers, with companies investing heavily in data centres, specialised chips and model development. Investors are weighing the commercial potential of generative AI against high costs, borrowing requirements and uncertainty over long-term returns.

The Associated Press reported that Anthropic’s proposed listing could become one of the largest public offerings in history, although the final valuation and amount raised remain uncertain.

IPO filing highlights AI safety risks

Anthropic’s prospectus also identifies risks associated with the development and use of increasingly capable AI systems. These include malicious use, security vulnerabilities, harmful model behaviour and the possibility that safeguards may not prevent every dangerous outcome.

The Associated Press reported on October 26 that the filing warned Anthropic’s models could pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity. The disclosure is particularly notable because the company has made AI safety a central part of its public identity.

The company’s leadership has also raised concerns about the pace of AI development. The Associated Press noted that chief executive and co-founder Dario Amodei has called for stronger safeguards and argued that advanced AI capabilities could create serious risks if safety measures fail to keep pace.

The prospectus outlines risks for investors as well, including the company’s ability to retain key employees, meet its computing needs, navigate regulation and maintain growth in an increasingly competitive market.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic has become a major competitor in the generative AI market through its Claude family of models and enterprise services.

Its filing offers investors a detailed look at the financial performance and risks of a leading private AI company at a time when the sector is attracting enormous investment.