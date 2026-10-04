Angelina Jolie Shares Satellite Images Showing Gaza Neighborhoods Reduced to Rubble

Oscar-winning actress and former UN goodwill ambassador Angelina Jolie has shared before-and-after satellite images of Gaza, highlighting the scale of destruction across the Palestinian territory and calling for urgent humanitarian assistance as winter approaches.

Jolie posted images on Instagram showing areas of Gaza before and after the war, including locations in Rafah, Khan Younis and Gaza City. She urged people to use Google Earth to view the extent of the destruction, saying entire neighborhoods had been reduced to rubble.

Jolie said the satellite images show damage to homes, schools, universities, hospitals, roads, water and sanitation systems and other infrastructure. She added that satellite imagery could not show the human impact of the destruction or what happened to families who were killed and those who survived.

The latest UN Satellite Centre assessment found that 201,290 structures, or about 82 percent of all structures in Gaza, had sustained damage as of June 16, 2026. The assessment classified 134,422 structures as destroyed, while 13,848 were severely damaged and 28,096 moderately damaged. It also estimated that 328,627 housing units had been damaged.

The satellite evidence has also been highlighted by international media. Updated Google Maps imagery reviewed by The Guardian shows extensive destruction across areas including Rafah, Khan Younis, Gaza City and northern Gaza, providing a visual record of damage in a territory that remains difficult for foreign journalists to access independently.

Jolie also warned about the humanitarian situation ahead of winter. According to the Shelter Cluster, about 1.98 million Palestinians, or 94 percent of Gaza’s population, require shelter and essential household assistance. The assessment found that more than four in five households face critical or catastrophic shelter conditions.

A joint assessment by the United Nations, World Bank and European Union estimated in April that physical damage to Gaza’s infrastructure had reached $35.2 billion, while total recovery and reconstruction needs over the following decade were estimated at $71.4 billion. The assessment said more than 371,888 housing units had been damaged or destroyed, more than half of hospitals were non-functional and nearly all schools had been damaged or destroyed.

Jolie has previously used her public profile to draw attention to humanitarian needs in Gaza. Earlier this year, she visited Egypt’s side of the Rafah border crossing and met humanitarian workers involved in efforts to deliver assistance to the territory.

In her latest appeal, Jolie said the priority now is ensuring that civilians receive shelter, medical supplies and humanitarian assistance at the scale required before winter. She said the destruction is visible and the needs are known, leaving the question of whether those needs will be adequately addressed.