Congressman Carson courtesy photo/Lasentinel.

US Congressman André Carson has condemned the potential deportation of thousands of Afghan migrants from the United States, describing the move as cruel and wrong and urging lawmakers to protect Afghans who supported American forces.

Carson made the remarks on Wednesday, November 11, as concerns grow over the Trump administration’s reported plans to remove Afghan nationals, including individuals who worked alongside US military personnel during the two-decade war in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Carson said thousands of Afghans had sought safety in the United States after helping American troops but now faced the prospect of being returned to a country where their lives could be in danger.

He expressed support for the bipartisan Afghanistan Temporary Protected Status (TPS) Act, saying he was proud to co-sponsor the legislation to protect Afghan nationals from deportation.

“We cannot turn our backs on our allies,” Carson said, calling on the United States to honour its commitments to Afghans who assisted American forces.

His remarks come amid renewed congressional efforts to restore temporary protections for Afghans following the Trump administration’s termination of Afghanistan’s TPS designation in May 2025.

More than 9,000 Afghans could be affected by the loss of those protections, according to lawmakers backing the proposed legislation. TPS allows eligible nationals of countries experiencing armed conflict or other extraordinary conditions to remain and work legally in the United States.

On November 9, Representatives Jason Crow and Sam Liccardo launched a bipartisan discharge petition to force a vote on the Afghanistan TPS Act of 2026. The initiative seeks to bypass House leadership and bring the legislation to the House floor, but it requires at least 218 signatures to proceed.

The proposed legislation would restore TPS for Afghan nationals until July 2029. It has received support from several Republican lawmakers and more than 50 organisations, including veterans’ and refugee advocacy groups.

The congressional push follows reports that the Trump administration is preparing to deport Afghan nationals through Pakistan, potentially exposing some to forced return to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Associated Press reporting based on court documents indicated that more than 150 Afghans could face removal, while US officials have not publicly confirmed the full details of the planned operations. A federal judge has also temporarily blocked deportations involving a specifically identified group of Afghan nationals while their legal proceedings continue.

Human rights advocates and veterans’ organisations have warned that returning Afghans who supported US forces could expose them to retaliation and persecution.

The proposed TPS legislation has not yet become law, leaving thousands of Afghan nationals uncertain about their immigration status and future in the United States.