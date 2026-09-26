Amnesty International Criticizes U.S. Over Netanyahu’s UN Visit Despite ICC Arrest Warrant

Amnesty International has criticized the United States for allowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York despite an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC), calling the move a “shameful” disregard for international justice.

In a statement released on Friday, Amnesty said Netanyahu, who is wanted by the ICC on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza, is speaking before world leaders at the UN instead of appearing before the court in The Hague. Israel rejects the ICC allegations and disputes the court’s jurisdiction.

The rights organization also condemned Washington for denying visas to the Palestinian delegation to attend this year’s UN General Assembly while allowing Netanyahu to enter the United States. Amnesty said the contrasting decisions undermine the principle of equal access to the UN and weaken international legal institutions.

The criticism comes as Netanyahu made a brief visit to New York to address the annual gathering of world leaders, despite widespread protests and renewed debate over the ICC arrest warrant issued in November 2024. The United States is not a member of the ICC and has consistently opposed the court’s authority over Israeli officials.

Amnesty said nearly two years after the ICC issued the arrest warrant, “impunity continues to prevail,” arguing that powerful countries should not selectively ignore international justice mechanisms. The organization warned that failing to uphold ICC warrants sends a damaging message to victims of international crimes around the world.

The watchdog urged all governments, including the United States, to respect their international obligations and cooperate with the ICC by enforcing arrest warrants where applicable. It also called on states to protect international justice institutions rather than undermine them through political or diplomatic actions.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged crimes committed during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Israel and the United States have rejected the warrants as politically motivated, while the Trump administration has moved to impose sanctions on the ICC and some of its officials.

Amnesty said safeguarding international accountability mechanisms remains essential to ending impunity for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, regardless of the position or status of those accused.