Amnesty Calls for Global Action to Reopen Girls’ Schools in Afghanistan

Amnesty International has urged the international community to take coordinated action against the Taliban as Afghanistan marks five years since girls were banned from attending secondary schools, describing the anniversary as “five years of stolen dreams” for millions of Afghan girls.

In a statement marking the fifth anniversary of the ban, Amnesty International said millions of girls in Afghanistan have been denied their right to education since the Taliban closed secondary schools to girls in September 2021. The rights group called for immediate international pressure on the Taliban to reopen schools and end what it described as systematic discrimination against women and girls.

Amnesty highlighted the testimony of a 17-year-old Afghan student who recalled being turned away from school on the day classes were expected to resume. “I was so excited to return to school, but they did not let us enter the classroom. What am I supposed to do with my life within the four walls of my home?” the student said in the organization’s statement.

The organization said Afghan women and girls have continued to resist the restrictions through peaceful protests, underground online schools, community-based education initiatives, and by seeking education abroad despite increasing risks and intimidation. Amnesty said these acts of resistance demonstrate that Afghan women continue to demand their fundamental rights despite years of repression.

Amnesty International renewed its global petition under the campaign “Break the Silence: End Human Rights Violations in Afghanistan,” calling on governments to establish a strong international accountability mechanism to investigate and respond to the Taliban’s human rights abuses. The campaign builds on Amnesty’s advocacy launched in late 2024 and argues that statements of concern alone have failed to halt the Taliban’s restrictions.

The United Nations, UNESCO, UNICEF and other international organizations have repeatedly warned that Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls are barred from secondary and higher education nationwide. UN agencies have said the ban has deprived an entire generation of girls of educational opportunities and is expected to have long-term economic and social consequences for the country.

Amnesty also cited Afghan human rights defender Trina Wadud, who criticized the international response to the Taliban’s policies. “It is astonishing that the international community still expects the Taliban to respect human rights,” she said, urging governments to move beyond diplomatic statements and adopt meaningful measures to protect Afghan women and girls.

The organization called on the Taliban to lift restrictions on girls’ education, end gender-based persecution, allow women and girls to participate fully in education, employment and public life, stop corporal punishment, and establish an independent and impartial justice system. Amnesty said these steps are essential to restoring fundamental rights and ensuring Afghanistan’s future stability.

Five years after the Taliban’s return to power, Amnesty International said the continued exclusion of girls from education has become one of the defining human rights crises in Afghanistan and called on the international community to respond with “urgent, principled and coordinated action.”