Americans Robert Hall and Michael Woodford Win 2026 Nobel Economics Prize/Photo/Nobel Prize/Youtube screenshot.

American economists Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford won the 2026 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday for their research on the microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilization, which has helped shape how governments and central banks respond to economic shocks.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award, recognizing research that strengthened the theoretical basis of economic models used to understand fluctuations in economic activity and assess the effects of monetary and fiscal policies. These models help policymakers examine how households and businesses respond to changes in interest rates, prices and economic conditions.

The research has contributed to the development of frameworks used to assess how central banks and governments can reduce harmful economic fluctuations, including those caused by energy price shocks and sudden changes in household consumption. By incorporating individual economic decisions into broader models, the work has helped strengthen the analysis underpinning modern macroeconomic policy.

John Hassler, chairman of the Economic Sciences Prize Committee, said the laureates’ contributions had provided a strong theoretical foundation for models now widely used in economic policymaking around the world. Hall is associated with Stanford University, while Woodford is a professor at Columbia University.

The award carries a prize of 12 million Swedish kronor, equivalent to approximately $1.2 million. The laureates are scheduled to receive the prize at the award ceremony on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

The economics award is formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. It was established by Sweden’s central bank in 1968 and first awarded in 1969, making it distinct from the five original Nobel Prizes established under Alfred Nobel’s will. It is nevertheless presented alongside the other Nobel awards each year.