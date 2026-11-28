Two US passenger jets collided At Washington Airport.

Two American Airlines passenger jets collided while taxiing for departure at Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport, damaging their wings but causing no reported injuries.

The BBC reported early Saturday, November 28, citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), that the incident occurred at around 5:10 p.m. local time on Friday. American Airlines Flight 638 struck the wing of Flight 2152 as both aircraft were taxiing for departure.

The two aircraft were Boeing 737-800 jets. Flight 638 was scheduled to travel to Dallas, while Flight 2152 was bound for Chicago. According to the FAA, the aircraft made contact near the airport’s departure runway, and the agency said it would investigate the incident.

The collision damaged the outer section of one aircraft’s wing, known as a winglet, which broke off during the impact. Air traffic control recordings indicated that a pilot reported the aircraft had crossed a runway hold-short line before making contact with the neighbouring jet.

Following the collision, air traffic controllers instructed another aircraft approaching the airport to abort its landing, while airport personnel responded to the incident. Both American Airlines jets returned to their gates and were removed from service for inspection by maintenance teams.

American Airlines confirmed that no injuries had been reported and said it was working to arrange onward travel for affected passengers. The airline also apologised for the disruption caused by the incident.

The incident occurred at the same airport where a deadly midair collision between an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter killed 67 people in January 2025. The earlier crash prompted renewed scrutiny of aviation safety and air traffic control procedures in the Washington area.

The latest incident also comes during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period in the United States, when millions of passengers are expected to travel by air.