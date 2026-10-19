Ali Sajjad Hamraz at the Asian Para Games.

Afghanistan’s para taekwondo athlete Ali Sajjad Hamraz will compete for a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan after winning his opening bout against a Myanmar opponent and losing his second match to Taiwanese representative..

The Afghanistan National Paralympic Committee said on Monday that Hamraz defeated the Myanmar athlete in his first contest before losing to his opponent from Chinese Taipei in the next round. He will now face a competitor from Mongolia in a match for the bronze medal, the committee said.

Hamraz competed in the under-58kg category at the fifth Asian Para Games, which are being held in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, from October 18 to 24. The name of his Mongolian opponent and the scheduled time of the bronze-medal bout were not provided in the committee’s announcement.

The Asian Para Games bring together athletes with disabilities from across Asia to compete in a range of sports. The 2026 edition features 18 sports and participants from more than 40 countries and territories, according to reports.

Para taekwondo is among the sports on the programme, with athletes competing in designated weight categories and sport classes. Hamraz’s upcoming bout will determine whether he secures a medal for Afghanistan at this year’s Games.