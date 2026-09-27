Ali Bilal Takes Second at 2026 Mr. Olympia Bodybuilding Contest

Afghan bodybuilder Ali Bilal finished second in the Men’s Physique division at the 2026 Mr. Olympia in Las Vegas, securing a silver medal for the third consecutive year at bodybuilding’s most prestigious competition.

Ryan Terry of the United Kingdom retained the Men’s Physique title, defeating Bilal in a closely contested final and becoming the first athlete in the division to win four consecutive Mr. Olympia championships, tying Jeremy Buendia’s all-time record.

Bilal, widely regarded as one of Afghanistan’s greatest bodybuilders, has now finished runner-up at Mr. Olympia in 2024, 2025, and 2026, establishing himself as one of the sport’s most consistent competitors on the global stage.

The Men’s Physique division featured one of the deepest lineups in Mr. Olympia history, with more than 50 elite IFBB Pro League athletes competing in Las Vegas. Bilal advanced through prejudging and the final callout alongside Ryan Terry and Kyron Holden before judges awarded him second place.

Bilal entered this year’s Olympia after winning the 2026 New York Pro, one of the IFBB Pro League’s premier qualifying events, and recording another runner-up finish at the Pittsburgh Pro earlier this season. Those results made him one of the leading challengers to Terry’s title.

A landmark achievement for Afghan bodybuilding

Ali Bilal’s performance continues a remarkable rise for Afghan bodybuilding on the international stage. Since making his Mr. Olympia debut in 2022, he has climbed from ninth place to three consecutive silver medals, becoming the highest-placing Afghan athlete in the history of the Men’s Physique category.

Mr. Olympia is considered bodybuilding’s most prestigious annual championship, bringing together the world’s top IFBB Pro League athletes across multiple divisions. The Men’s Physique category is judged on muscular symmetry, conditioning, stage presentation, and overall aesthetics rather than maximum muscle mass.

Bilal’s latest result reinforces his status as one of the division’s elite competitors and keeps him among the leading contenders for future IFBB Pro League titles and another challenge for bodybuilding’s biggest prize.