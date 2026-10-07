Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3’ Crosses $2.2 Million in India in Five Days

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion crossed the $2.2 million mark in India’s net box-office earnings within five days of its theatrical release, maintaining a strong run despite a weekday slowdown.

The film earned about $1.97 million in India on Tuesday, its fifth day in theatres, taking its total domestic net collection to approximately $22.4 million. Its India gross collection reached about $26.9 million, according to trade tracker Sacnilk, as reported by Indian media.

The film also earned about $984,000 in overseas markets on Day 5, bringing its total overseas gross to roughly $8.44 million and its worldwide gross to approximately $35.3 million.

Drishyam 3 opened with about $6.4 million in India on October 2, followed by approximately $5.5 million on Saturday and $6.3 million on Sunday. Its three-day opening weekend therefore reached about $18.3 million in domestic net earnings. The film added another $2.17 million on Monday and $1.97 million on Tuesday.

The Tuesday figure represented a decline of about 9.5 percent from Monday, but the film continued to draw audiences. Indian Express reported that the movie recorded an overall theatre occupancy of about 23.4 percent on its fifth day, with evening and night shows performing more strongly than morning screenings.

The film has also set a strong early benchmark for Devgn. Indian media reports said Drishyam 3 has become the actor’s fastest film to cross the $20 million domestic net threshold and is closing in on the box-office performance of Drishyam 2.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final installment of the Hindi-language crime-thriller franchise. Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Rajat Kapoor.

The film was released in Indian cinemas on October 2. It continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family while introducing a new investigation that puts his carefully constructed defenses under renewed pressure.