Aisha Wahab Takes Strong Lead Over Melissa Hernandez in California Congressional Race

Afghan American Democrat Aisha Wahab is leading fellow Democrat Melissa Hernandez in California’s 14th Congressional District race, with early results showing a clear advantage.

According to KQED and election results reported by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters, Wahab held 56.8 percent of the vote, compared with 43.1 percent for Hernandez, after about 51 percent of votes had been counted. The report had not yet declared a winner in the race at the time of the latest reported figures.

Wahab, who became the first Afghan American to serve in the US Congress after winning an August special election, is seeking a full two-year term beginning in January 2027. She previously served in the California State Senate and on the Hayward City Council.

The contest is a rematch between Wahab and Hernandez, the president of the Bay Area Rapid Transit Board and former mayor of Dublin. Wahab defeated Hernandez in August to complete the remainder of former Representative Eric Swalwell’s term.

During her campaign, Wahab focused on healthcare, housing affordability, rising living costs and support for families and older people. Speaking after the early results were released, she thanked voters and said she was proud of their support.

The race also attracted substantial spending from outside political groups. KQED reported that Wahab’s campaign raised nearly $1.2 million through October 14, while Hernandez raised slightly more than $2 million. Outside groups also spent millions of dollars supporting Hernandez and opposing Wahab, while labour-backed groups provided financial support to Wahab.

The campaign drew further attention after Hernandez made remarks during a debate suggesting Wahab had communicated with the Taliban. Wahab condemned the comments as racist, and the controversy reportedly cost Hernandez the endorsement of a Dublin City Council member.

Wahab has also attracted national attention for her work on affordable housing and a 2023 California bill seeking to prohibit caste-based discrimination. The bill was vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

California’s 14th Congressional District includes Hayward, Pleasanton, Livermore, Union City and Castro Valley, as well as parts of Fremont and Dublin. The final result will determine who represents the district for the next full term in the US House of Representatives.