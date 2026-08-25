Aisha Wahab Calls for US Diplomatic Engagement With Afghanistan, Says Dialogue Could Advance Human Rights

Aisha Wahab, the first Afghan American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, called on Monday for the United States to maintain diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan regardless of which group is in power, arguing that Washington should use diplomacy to encourage improvements in human rights and the situation of Afghan women.

Speaking in an interview with Democracy Now!, Wahab said the United States should remain committed to diplomacy with Afghanistan rather than isolate the country because of its current rulers. She said maintaining official relations could provide Washington with leverage to push for policy changes.

“The United States should pursue diplomacy. That means remaining committed to diplomacy and maintaining relations with the country, regardless of which group is in power,” Wahab said.

Wahab said she hopes formal U.S. engagement with the Taliban could help steer the group toward respecting human rights and improving conditions for Afghan women and girls. She described the situation in Afghanistan as “hopeless,” citing restrictions on women and children, their exclusion from education and public life, and warning that the continuation of current policies could prove “disastrous” for Afghanistan’s future.

She also urged Washington to explore economic cooperation with Afghanistan, including partnerships and investment opportunities in sectors such as the country’s vast mineral resources.

“The United States should at least work with Afghanistan on partnerships and contracts in different sectors,” she said. “Afghanistan also needs other allies, and we really haven’t taken advantage of that capacity so far.”

Wahab also sharply criticized Afghan groups opposed to the Taliban, including former warlords and political factions seeking power. She said many of those groups had failed Afghanistan by prioritizing their own political interests over the country’s future.

“There are also different groups of warlords who want power,” she said. “Many of these groups are deeply failed and misguided because instead of thinking about the interests of the country, they are pursuing their own interests.”

Without naming specific individuals or organizations, Wahab argued that some U.S.-backed factions had contributed to corruption, instability and abuses during the previous political system, saying Afghanistan’s problems cannot be attributed solely to the Taliban.

Her remarks sparked criticism from Afghan activists, women’s rights advocates and anti-Taliban politicians, who argued that diplomatic engagement without concrete conditions risks legitimizing a government accused of widespread human rights abuses and systematic discrimination against women and girls.

The debate comes as the United States continues limited contacts with the Taliban on issues including counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance and the release of detained American citizens, while Washington has not formally recognized the Taliban government since it returned to power in August 2021.

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises. According to the United Nations, more than 22 million people across the country require humanitarian assistance in 2026, while millions face acute food insecurity, economic hardship and repeated displacement following years of conflict, drought and funding cuts to international aid operations.

At the same time, the Taliban continue to impose sweeping restrictions on women and girls that the United Nations has described as unprecedented. Girls remain barred from secondary schools and universities, women are prohibited from most jobs with non-governmental organizations and many public institutions, and strict limits on movement, dress and public participation have effectively excluded women from much of Afghan public life. Human rights organizations have repeatedly warned that these measures amount to systematic gender discrimination and have called for greater international pressure to reverse them.

Wahab, a former California state senator, won a special election in California’s 14th Congressional District last week, becoming the first Afghan American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. The 39-year-old lawmaker was born in New York to Afghan immigrant parents and has said her election represents a milestone for Afghan American representation in U.S. politics.