AI Becomes a Journalist’s Assistant, Not a Replacement

While journalists once spent hours transcribing interviews, searching for information and reviewing documents, artificial intelligence tools can now perform some of these tasks in minutes, gradually changing the way reporters work.

Several Afghan journalists say they use AI to find story ideas, summarise documents, translate material, prepare interview questions, edit text and convert audio recordings into written transcripts. They say these tools have significantly reduced the time needed to prepare reports.

Shakila Shams, a reporter for 1TV, says she mainly uses AI for writing tasks, editing text and modifying images. Shortening lengthy texts and suggesting headlines are among the ways she uses the technology in her daily work.

Describing the impact on her productivity, Shams says: “A task that would normally take an hour can now be completed in 10 minutes.”

For journalists covering specialised subjects and investigative stories, the use of AI goes beyond text editing. A reporter who asked not to be named says the technology helps generate story ideas, identify important dates and events, and find information on specialised topics.

The journalist says AI tools were also used to gather information while preparing a report on climate change and the COP31 conference. Converting audio interviews into written transcripts is another important application, particularly in investigative reporting, where journalists often interview many people and manually transcribing conversations can be time-consuming.

Another journalist, who also requested anonymity, says they use ChatGPT to identify story ideas, search for sources and summarise information. In their view, summarising lengthy material helps clarify complex subjects more quickly and organise relevant information more effectively.

Experts also say artificial intelligence can be a useful tool for journalists. Nangyal Nangyal, an associate professor at Kabul University, says AI can help reporters process large volumes of data, analyse lengthy documents, extract key points, compare reports and translate specialised material.

He says journalists can use these tools to examine lengthy economic reports and information on economic growth, unemployment rates and purchasing power, then explain complex concepts to audiences in simpler language.

However, Nangyal stresses that AI should serve as an assistant to journalists rather than replace their professional judgement and critical thinking. He warns that the technology may overlook important details when summarising documents, reproduce figures incorrectly or misinterpret cause-and-effect relationships.

He says journalists should not use AI-generated information in their reports without checking it. Instead, they should review original documents, statistics and official sources to prevent inaccurate information from entering their reporting.

The university lecturer also emphasises the need to teach journalism students how to use AI tools effectively. He says information verification, critical analysis of content and adherence to ethical standards should be part of media education.

He further highlights the responsibility of journalists to protect people’s privacy and the confidential information of their sources when using these technologies.

As UNESCO’s Global Media and Information Literacy Week takes place from October 24 to 31, the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the media has gained added importance. While AI provides faster access to information, it also carries risks, including inaccurate data, faulty translations and content generated without reliable sources.

The experiences of Afghan journalists suggest that artificial intelligence can make parts of the reporting process faster and easier. However, greater speed does not necessarily mean greater accuracy. Field research, interviews with sources, document reviews, fact-checking and adherence to journalistic ethics remain essential responsibilities of reporters.