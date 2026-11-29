A Sydney shop owner who disarmed one of the gunmen during the deadly Bondi Beach shooting has received Australia’s highest civilian bravery award for risking his life to protect others.

Ahmed al Ahmed was awarded the Cross of Valour, with Governor-General Sam Mostyn praising his actions during the December 2025 attack. He is only the sixth person to receive the honour, which recognises exceptional courage in circumstances of extreme danger.

Ahmed was having coffee near Bondi Beach when gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah gathering on December 14, killing 15 people and injuring dozens. He was wounded by multiple gunshots while tackling one of the attackers and taking his rifle.

Australian police have said his intervention likely saved multiple lives. Footage showing Ahmed confronting and disarming the gunman circulated widely online, drawing praise from Australians and international figures, including US President Donald Trump. Ahmed later underwent emergency surgery for his injuries.

The attack was declared a terrorist incident targeting the Jewish community and was among Australia’s deadliest mass shootings in decades.

The bravery awards also recognised Boris and Sofia Gurman, a married couple who were killed after attempting to seize a gun from one of the attackers. They were posthumously awarded the Star of Courage.

Ruvien Morrison, who tried to stop one of the gunmen by throwing objects at him, was posthumously awarded the Bravery Medal.

Announcing the honours ahead of the attack’s first anniversary on December 14, Mostyn said Ahmed acted without regard for his own safety to prevent further deaths and serious injuries.

The awards recognise several people who risked their lives during the attack, while authorities and survivors continue to remember the victims and those who helped others during the shooting.