Erdenali, ridden by Mickael Barzalona, wins the Mile Championship at Kyoto Racecourse, Japan, on November 22, 2026. (Photo: Japan Racing Association)

Erdenali, a racehorse owned by the Aga Khan Studs, has become the first horse trained outside Japan to win the Mile Championship, one of the country’s biggest races.

The Aga Khan Studs is the horse racing and breeding business of the Aga Khan family. The Aga Khan is the spiritual leader of the world’s Shia Ismaili Muslims. Many Ismailis live in Afghanistan.

Erdenali is three years old and trained in France. He won at Kyoto Racecourse on Sunday, November 22, ridden by French jockey Mickael Barzalona. He finished just ahead of Embroidery, a Japanese horse. Star Anise, the race favourite, came third.

The race is run over 1,600 metres, about one mile, on grass. It was first held in 1984. Until Sunday, every winner had been trained in Japan.

Barzalona told the Racing Post the race was a big challenge. He said Erdenali is a very talented horse.

Erdenali has now won five of his six races, including France’s Prix du Moulin in September. His trainer, Francis-Henri Graffard, is based near Paris.

The same team now heads to the Japan Cup in Tokyo next Sunday. Calandagan, another Aga Khan Studs horse trained by Graffard, won that race last year. He was the first foreign winner of the Japan Cup in 20 years.

The family’s racing history began in 1921, when Aga Khan III bought his first horses in England. He won the Epsom Derby, Britain’s most famous race, five times. His grandson, Aga Khan IV, took over the business in 1960 and made it one of Europe’s leading horse breeders. Since his death in February 2025, his daughter, Princess Zahra Aga Khan, has led it.

The family’s most famous horse was Shergar. He won the 1981 Epsom Derby by 10 lengths, the biggest winning margin in the race’s history. In February 1983, armed men kidnapped him from the family’s stud farm in Ireland and demanded a £2 million ransom. The Irish Republican Army (IRA) was the main suspect, but it never admitted a role. Shergar was never found.

In June this year, Princess Zahra told the Telegraph that Shergar was killed within two days of the kidnapping. She said the family did not pay the ransom because they feared the money would be used to harm people.