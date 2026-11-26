Afghanistan’s Women’s Online University (WOU) says it has been included in the 2027 Open Higher Education Data global ranking, marking a new step in its efforts to expand academic recognition and provide educational opportunities for women and girls excluded from the country’s formal education system.

The university announced on Wednesday, November 25, that it had secured 10,528th place globally and 304th nationally in the ranking. The institution described the recognition as an important achievement in promoting its academic activities and strengthening its international presence.

According to the university, the Open Higher Education Data ranking assesses higher education institutions using indicators related to academic and research activities, scholarly impact, open access to knowledge and international collaboration.

WOU said its inclusion could help expand international awareness of the institution, strengthen academic and research partnerships and create opportunities for further cooperation with universities and educational organisations abroad.

The university said it currently serves more than 23,000 students and has approximately 1,100 instructors, 150 administrative staff members and 16 faculties. It did not specify how the ranking’s methodology was applied to its institution or provide a breakdown of the scores behind its position.

Founded in 2022, the Women’s Online University was established as an alternative educational platform for Afghan women and girls following the closure of secondary schools and universities to female students under Taliban rule.

The institution has expanded its programmes and international academic engagement since its establishment. In July 2026, the University of Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs announced a cooperation agreement with WOU aimed at expanding educational opportunities for Afghan women through joint classes, research projects, academic events and resource sharing.

Mary Gallagher, dean of the Keough School, said the partnership was designed to strengthen educational opportunities at a time when access to higher education for Afghan women remains severely restricted.

The university has also organised online academic programmes and graduation ceremonies, allowing students inside and outside Afghanistan to continue their studies despite restrictions and practical challenges, including limited internet access.

Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls and women are formally barred from secondary and higher education. The restrictions began with the closure of girls’ secondary schools in September 2021 and were extended to universities in December 2022.

According to UNESCO figures released in August 2026, approximately 2.4 million girls in Afghanistan remain excluded from secondary education. The organisation has warned that the restrictions are reversing decades of progress in expanding educational opportunities for Afghan women.

The emergence and expansion of online universities have provided an alternative route for some Afghan women to continue learning, although access to reliable internet, financial resources and recognised qualifications remains a challenge.

WOU’s latest reported ranking comes as Afghan women-led educational initiatives continue seeking international partnerships and recognition to sustain higher education opportunities for a generation of students deprived of access to conventional universities.