Afghanistan’s cricket team celebrates after defeating Australia in the final to win the Hong Kong International Sixes 2026 title at Mission Road Ground in Hong Kong.

Afghanistan defeated Australia by four wickets in the final of the Hong Kong International Sixes on Sunday, securing their first-ever title after an unbeaten run through the tournament.

Australia posted 115 for five in six overs after choosing to bat first at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. Afghanistan chased down the target in 5.1 overs, finishing on 119 for two with five balls remaining.

Imran Mir led the chase with an unbeaten 53 off 14 balls, hitting seven sixes and two boundaries. Farmanullah Safi remained not out on 26 from seven deliveries, including four sixes, while captain Gulbadin Naib contributed 17 off six balls.

Australia’s Max Bryant top-scored with 44 off 14 balls. Alex Ross added an unbeaten 29 from 10 deliveries, while Nick Hobson made 23 off eight balls.

The victory gave Afghanistan their maiden Hong Kong Sixes championship and made them the eighth country to win the tournament. The team completed an unbeaten campaign, having defeated South Africa and Oman in the group stage before beating Scotland in the semi-final.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board congratulated the team on the title, describing the performance as an outstanding all-round effort.