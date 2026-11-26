Third surgion union in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s surgeons have opened their third national congress alongside the first Ibn Sina Congress in Kabul, bringing together surgeons, medical specialists and healthcare professionals to discuss advances in surgical medicine, professional training and international cooperation.

The congress aims to strengthen surgical practice in Afghanistan in line with international standards, facilitate the exchange of scientific and professional experience, and introduce modern diagnostic and treatment methods. Participants are also expected to examine challenges facing the country’s surgical sector and explore ways to improve cooperation among medical professionals.

Bismillah Shiwamal, head of the Afghanistan Surgeons’ Union, said the main focus of the gathering was to review medical achievements, modern surgical techniques and existing challenges. He stressed that discussions should lead to practical solutions rather than remain at the level of general statements.

Shiwamal acknowledged that Afghanistan surgeons continue to face significant professional and institutional challenges. However, he said closer cooperation among specialists could help address these difficulties and improve surgical services across the country.

He also called on international representatives, particularly German medical professionals, to expand scientific exchanges and professional partnerships with Afghan surgeons, saying Afghanistan was ready to strengthen such cooperation.

Training younger generations of surgeons was another priority highlighted at the congress. Shiwamal said the union was working to expand access to modern medical education and provide young specialists with the training and facilities needed to develop their professional skills and meet international standards.

German surgeon Professor Tortor, who attended the opening ceremony, congratulated the organisers and shared his professional and scientific experience with participants. He also expressed readiness to cooperate with Afghan surgeons in advancing surgical knowledge and medical practice.

The Kabul congress also features pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical equipment companies and hospitals, which are presenting their products, services and medical achievements.

Organisers said they hoped the gathering would strengthen professional capacities, encourage the exchange of medical knowledge and experience, and create further opportunities for scientific partnerships between Afghan specialists and their international counterparts.