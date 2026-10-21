A father sits beside his son affected by polio, offering comfort and support as they sit together.

Afghanistan has reportedly recorded six new polio cases in Kandahar, Nangarhar and Kabul, bringing the reported total for 2026 to 42, according to information attributed to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Three of the newly reported cases were identified in Kandahar province, while two were reported in the Batikot and Goshta districts of Nangarhar province. The sixth case was reported in Musahi district of Kabul province.

The latest figures would bring Afghanistan’s reported polio case count for the year to 42. However, the figures require further confirmation because WHO’s published epidemiological update from August 2026 reported a different number of wild poliovirus cases in Afghanistan.

The report also points to a difference between the figures attributed to WHO and the position previously expressed by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health, which reportedly questioned or treated some of the cases as suspected rather than confirmed.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children under five. It can invade the nervous system and cause permanent paralysis, and in severe cases can be fatal. There is no cure for paralytic polio, but vaccination can prevent infection and help stop transmission.

Health authorities and international partners continue to stress the importance of vaccinating every eligible child and maintaining effective disease surveillance to detect and respond to poliovirus transmission.