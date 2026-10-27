Afghanistan ranked 142nd out of 143 countries and jurisdictions in the 2026 Rule of Law Index published by the World Justice Project (WJP), placing it second from the bottom in the global ranking.

The index, released on October 21, assesses how the rule of law functions in countries worldwide. According to the World Justice Project, Venezuela ranked last, while Haiti placed 141st. Denmark, Norway and Finland took the top three positions, respectively.

The annual index evaluates eight areas: constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice. It draws on more than 215,000 household surveys and 3,400 surveys of legal practitioners and experts, covering countries and jurisdictions representing about 95% of the world’s population.

Afghanistan ranked among the lowest-performing countries across several of the index’s categories, according to the country rankings provided in the report. It placed 140th in fundamental rights and order and security, 138th in civil justice, 137th in regulatory enforcement, 135th in criminal justice, 131st in both absence of corruption and open government, and 125th in constraints on government powers.

The findings come amid a broader global decline in adherence to the rule of law. The World Justice Project said declines outnumbered improvements for the ninth consecutive year, with 62% of countries recording a fall in their scores and 38% registering improvements.

The organization also reported that more than 86% of countries had experienced a sustained five-year decline in at least one safeguard against authoritarian rule, including limits on government power, open government or fundamental rights.

Afghanistan’s overall position remained unchanged from the previous year, according to the supplied ranking details, leaving it near the bottom of the global assessment. The index measures the practical experience and perception of the rule of law rather than simply whether laws and formal institutions exist.