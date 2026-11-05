A freight train carrying commercial goods along one of Afghanistan’s railway corridors.

The volume of commercial goods transported through Afghanistan’s railway network more than doubled in the first six months of the 1405 solar year, reaching nearly 4.9 million metric tonnes, according to figures released by the Ministry of Public Works.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshinas, the ministry’s spokesperson, said 4,888,268 metric tonnes of goods were transported through the country’s four main railway corridors between the beginning of the solar year and the end of its sixth month. The figure compares with 2,182,312 tonnes during the same period in 1404, representing an increase of about 124 percent.

The shipments moved through the Hairatan, Aqina and Torghundi border ports, as well as the Khaf-Herat railway line, according to the ministry.

Imported goods included petroleum products, liquefied gas, wheat, flour, cooking oil, other food supplies and construction materials. Exports transported through the rail network included dried fruit, cotton, mineral products, carbonated drinks and other Afghan goods destined for regional markets, Haqshinas said.

Hairatan, which connects northern Afghanistan with Uzbekistan, is one of the country’s principal railway gateways for commercial imports. The other corridors provide links with Turkmenistan and Iran, giving Afghan traders access to several regional markets and alternative routes for moving goods.

The latest increase follows a broader rise in railway freight. Afghanistan transported more than 6.1 million metric tonnes of goods through its four main railway routes during the full 1404 solar year, a 39.1 percent increase compared with the previous year, according to figures released by the Ministry of Public Works in April.

As a landlocked country, Afghanistan relies on neighbouring states and regional transport corridors to move imports and exports. Railways offer an alternative to road transport for bulk commodities, including fuel, food and construction materials.

However, expanding rail connectivity remains important for increasing trade options. Earlier reporting by TOLOnews cited Afghan traders and business representatives who said railway links with Pakistan and India could help facilitate exports, particularly as road transport faces logistical challenges.

The Ministry of Public Works says it is working to improve railway services and provide better facilities for traders. The increase in freight volumes indicates greater use of existing routes, although the figures alone do not establish how much of the growth came from exports, imports or transit trade.

Afghanistan’s ability to turn higher rail traffic into stronger export earnings will depend on improving infrastructure, expanding access to regional markets and reducing transport barriers for domestic producers.