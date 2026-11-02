Polio vaccination.

Afghanistan has launched a nationwide polio vaccination campaign aimed at reaching 12.8 million children under five.

The Ministry of Public Health said the campaign, conducted in coordination with international partners, will run from November 2 to 5 across the country.

Vaccination activities in the southern zone are scheduled for November 3 to 6, while the campaign in Logar province will take place from November 9 to 13, according to the statement.

In addition to polio drops, health teams will distribute albendazole tablets to children in the southern, southeastern, western and eastern zones to prevent intestinal worm infections.

Public Health Minister Noor Jalal Jalali said the ministry was committed to preventing the spread of polio and protecting children through continued vaccination efforts.

He urged religious scholars, tribal elders, parents and community leaders to support vaccination teams and encourage families to ensure that all eligible children receive the vaccine.

Polio-Free Afghanistan initiative also confirmed the start of the nationwide campaign. UNICEF has separately said that 12.7 million children in Afghanistan have been vaccinated through ongoing immunisation campaigns, although efforts to eliminate the disease remain necessary.

Polio is a highly contagious viral disease that mainly affects children under five. It can cause permanent paralysis and, in severe cases, death. There is no cure for the disease, but vaccination can prevent infection.

Afghanistan remains one of only two countries in the world, alongside Pakistan, where wild poliovirus transmission has not been stopped. Health organisations continue to stress the importance of reaching every child, particularly in areas where access to healthcare and vaccination coverage remain limited.