Afghanistan’s under-18 futsal players preparing for their opening match against Panama at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

Afghanistan’s under-18 futsal team will begin its campaign at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games against Panama on Monday, aiming to build on its recent success in Asian youth futsal.

The Group A match is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. local time in Dakar, equivalent to 8 p.m. in Kabul, at the Iba Mar Diop complex in Senegal, according to FIFA’s official fixture schedule.

Afghanistan will compete in Group A alongside Panama, Argentina and hosts Senegal. The team will face Argentina on November 4 before taking on Senegal on November 7. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 9.

The men’s tournament features eight teams and runs from November 1 to 12 as part of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. Matches are being held in Dakar and Diamniadio, with the final scheduled for November 12.

Afghanistan’s squad arrived in Dakar in late October and held preparations ahead of the competition. The Afghanistan Football Federation said the players had been preparing in Kabul and Tehran since October 5 under head coach Behrouz Jafari before travelling to Senegal for a training camp.

The team enters the tournament after a major achievement at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. Afghanistan’s under-17 futsal side defeated Iran 2-1 in the final on October 30, 2025, to win the gold medal. Goals from Abbas Heydari and Ali Ahmadi secured the victory and an unbeaten run in the competition.

That title marked a significant milestone for Afghan youth futsal and secured the team’s place in the Dakar competition.

Afghanistan will now seek to carry that momentum into the group stage, where matches against Panama, Argentina and Senegal will determine whether the young squad advances to the medal rounds.