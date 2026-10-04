Afghanistan Opens 121-Kilometer Wakhan Road to China Border

Photo/BBC.

The Taliban administration on Sunday inaugurated a 121-kilometer gravel road through Afghanistan’s remote Wakhan Corridor in Badakhshan province, describing the project as a potential route for expanding trade and transit links with China.

The road stretches from the Broghil area of Wakhan to the Chinese border and was built in two phases at a reported cost of 365 million Afghanis ($5.5 million), according to reports.

Abdul Latif Mansour, the Taliban-appointed minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, said the project has political, strategic and economic importance. He said the road could improve access for residents of the Wakhan and Pamir areas and eventually contribute to wider transit and trade connections with China.

According to the statement, the project includes four major bridges, 66 culverts and about 3,100 meters of retaining walls and the road was constructed using domestic funding and engineers.

The Wakhan Corridor is a narrow strip of Afghanistan territory in northeastern Badakhshan and provides Afghanistan’s only direct geographical connection to China. The remote and mountainous area has long been viewed by successive Afghanistan governments as a potential route for expanding trade with China and reducing reliance on traditional regional transit routes.

However, the inauguration does not by itself establish a fully operational commercial corridor between Afghanistan and China. Analysts and previous reporting have noted that additional infrastructure, including customs facilities and improved roads, would be required for regular commercial traffic. China has also maintained security concerns along its border with Afghanistan.

The project predates the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. Earlier Afghanistan governments had also pursued road construction in the Wakhan Corridor, with the route later taken over and expanded by the Taliban administration. Whether the road develops into a major commercial transit route will depend in part on China’s willingness to establish the necessary border, customs and security arrangements.