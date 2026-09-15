Afghanistan Looks to Level T20I Series Against India in Second Match

Afghanistan will take on India in the second match of their three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Tuesday evening, seeking to bounce back after a seven-wicket defeat in the opening game and keep the series alive.

The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Afghanistan time and is being played in India as part of Afghanistan’s home bilateral series against the world’s top-ranked T20 side.

Afghanistan entered the series hoping to test itself against one of international cricket’s strongest teams, but India dominated the opening contest with a comprehensive victory. India successfully chased Afghanistan’s target with seven wickets in hand, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Tuesday’s fixture gives Afghanistan an opportunity to level the series at 1-1 before the final match. A victory would force a series decider, while another defeat would hand India an unassailable lead.

Afghanistan’s batting lineup will be under pressure to deliver a stronger performance after struggling to build momentum in the first game. The team will also look for early breakthroughs with the ball against India’s deep batting order, which includes several experienced international players.

The series is part of both teams’ preparations for upcoming international tournaments, with Afghanistan continuing to build experience against elite opposition. Matches against India are viewed as an important test of Afghanistan’s progress in the shortest format of the game.

India currently leads the three-match T20I series 1-0, with the third and final match scheduled to be played later this week.